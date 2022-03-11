Say no to corrupt clientelism, Church Commission says / Malta News Briefing – Friday 11 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Say no to corrupt clientelism, Church Commission says

A report by a Church commission calls on voters to reject “corrupt clientelism” and urged politicians to “leave nature alone”. It calls for political parties to become less dependent on business donations with the introduction of state-financing of parties and a shift to full-time MPs.

The report drawn by the Justice and Peace Commission urges voters to use their “vote and behaviour to say no to a corrupt system whereby candidates try to ‘buy’ the vote of constituents by bypassing systems which should be in place to ensure transparency and fairness”. (Times of Malta)

Abortion no longer taboo in Uni debate

Abortion was no longer the elephant in the room during an electoral campaign, with Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that he will not “kick out people” from the Labour Party for expressing pro-abortion views, and said the public debate on abortion should not be stifled. PN leader Bernard Grech said it is important for the country to have a discussion on abortion, but stated his party was in favour of life “from conception to death”. “We need to understand why women undergo abortions and treat them with empathy,” he added. Green Party Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the party was in favour of decriminalisation of abortion for women. “No woman who receives an abortion, for whatever reason, should be treated like a criminal. They need help, empathy, not state persecution,” he said. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Another 153 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as an-86-year-old man died while positive to the virus. Statistics published by the health ministry show 76 people recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1,078.