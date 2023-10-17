Scholz, von der Leyen urge Western Balkans to overcome conflicts and ‘grab opportunity’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Germany and the European Union urged the Western Balkan countries on Monday (October 16) to “overcome” their conflicts and to “Grab the opportunity” to move closer towards the European Union.

At the so called Berlin Process summit of Western Balkans and EU countries, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the region their disputes had continued for “far too long” and that they held the countries back.EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the union intended to open its market to Western Balkan companies under the condition that the countries grant market access to their neighbours.“If there are blockages, the only one you can block is yourself. The others will move on,” said von der Leyen.

The six nations in the Western Balkans are currently at varying stages in their pursuit of integration with the European Union. A few years ago, Serbia and Montenegro initiated membership negotiations, followed by Albania and Macedonia the following year. Meanwhile, Bosnia and Kosovo have taken their initial steps in the integration process.

Scholtz emphasized that “the Berlin process serves as the most effective tool to not only harness the complete potential of regional collaboration but also expedite the integration of all Western Balkan nations.”

According to Von der Leyen, the economies of the Western Balkan countries are only a quarter of the size of the EU’s average economy.

via Reuters

