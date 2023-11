Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Numerous Belgian schools in Brussels and the Brabant region will remain closed to pupils on Monday after a late Sunday evening bomb alert, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Enseignement administration body said on its web page.

The 27 schools, which the organising authority decided to close “in strict compliance with the precautionary principle”, are being inspected by the police with further information expected throughout the day.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group