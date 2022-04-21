Schools seek clarifications on mask use after Easter / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 21 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Schools seek clarifications on mask use after Easter

Church schools are in discussions with public health authorities on whether pupils and teachers must wear masks when schools reopen for the last term of the scholastic year. A number of schools have already indicated a requirement to wear masks, despite the health ministry suggesting that “the mandatory use of masks in educational settings has been removed as previously announced.” In April, health minister Chris Fearne announced that masks would no longer need to be worn in education settings, but guidelines last updated in December, still state that masks must be worn in schools. (Newsbook)

Collective effort needed on tourism – Minister

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo called for a “collective effort” tp ensure the tourism sector’s post-COVID recovery, insisting the authorities alone cannot solve the issue. Bartolo said tourists should be given a good experience “from the minute they land to the minute they leave”.

“Everyone needs to make an effort,” he said. “Success in tourism does not depend solely on the minister or the entities but on everyone.

“The pandemic changed the game and tourists are now more aware of what they need,” Bartolo said. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 update: Coronavirus cases in Malta declined on Thursday, with 297 new infections reported overnight by health authorities. Data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health shows that two people died while COVID-positive but no information about those deaths has been given. Malta’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached 679. The active case tally stands at 6,244.