Five men saved, one missing after Kordin construction collapse / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 3 November 2022

Five men saved, one missing after Kordin construction collapse

Five workers were saved from the debris of a building collapse in Paola on Saturday morning, as rescue workers scrambled to find a sixth person who remains missing at the time of this update. According to the police, the men were working at the construction site, which is close to the Kordin fire station in Corradino Industrial Estate, when the building partially collapsed at around 10am. More on The Times of Malta

Graffiti demands PN apology, supports government postion on abortion

Moviment Graffitti has called for Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s resignation and the Nationalist Party’s apology what it described as”hateful rhetoric” towards Andrea Prudente and hostility towards women during the abortion debate. The NGO applauded the proposed amendment by the Government to allow doctors to carry out terminations in cases where pregnancy endangers the mother’s life or health, saying “it will bring to pregnant women on our island”. (Maltatoday)

Order of Malta announces Fra Critien’s death

Fra’ John Edward Critien has passed away. The Order of Malta said Critien died on Saturday in the Magistral Palace at the age of 73. Critien was a leading member of the Sovereign Military and Hospitaller Order of Malta, and became the first Maltese person to serve as Grand Prior of Rome. He was also the first non-noble to hold the post. (Newsbook)

Morning Briefing

Science determines that life starts at conception – Bishops

The bishops of Malta and Gozo urged MPs to vote down legal amendments to abortion laws, saying somebody’s health should not be prioritised over human life.

The appeal, signed by archbishop Charles Scicluna, Gozo bishop Anton Teuma and auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, will be read in churches this weekend, ahead of the feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8. “It’s science, life starts at conception”, the Bishops state. (Maltatoday)

Abortion amendment needs serious discussion – Coleiro Preca

President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said that there has yet to be a serious public discussion and consultation on the government’s abortion bill amendment. Speaking in front of Parliament on Friday, where a press conference was held in relation to the upcoming protest against the bill on Sunday, Coleiro Preca said that the right to life is fundamental and there needs to be public discussion and consultation on the bill. (The Malta Independent)

Oliver Magro appointed PA executive chair

Oliver Magro has been appointed executive chair of the Planning Authority, taking the place of Martin Saliba as the PA’s top official. The appointment was announced by the government. Magro has significant experience within the PA, having worked at the planning regulator for several years as a senior officer. (Times of Malta)

