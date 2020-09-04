Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, UK

Scotland and Wales add Portugal to its COVID-19 quarantine list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scotland will require travellers returning from Portugal and French Polynesia from 0300 GMT on Saturday to quarantine for 14 days, Scotland’s Justice Minister Humza Yousaf said on Twitter on Thursday.

Wales earlier on Thursday also added Portugal to its quarantine list, but England did not do so, despite the number of cases in the country rising above the threshold at which the measure is considered.

Wales said it had added mainland Portugal, Gibraltar, French Polynesia and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesbos, Paros, Antiparos and Crete to the destinations that require travellers to quarantine on return from 0300 GMT on Friday.

The country imposed a quarantine on travellers returning from the Greek island of Zante earlier this week.

