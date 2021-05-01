Scottish nightclubs and bars launch legal action against Covid rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Guardian / Sky News – Nightclubs and bars have launched legal action against the Scottish government’s coronavirus restrictions, describing the curbs as “no longer justifiable or proportionate”. In England pubs are running low on certain beers after brewers underestimated the level of demand following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The trade body Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Scotland said it was mounting an attempt to end caps on venue numbers and limited opening hours.

In Scotland, hospitality venues are currently allowed to serve customers alcoholic drinks outdoors only, while the limited return of indoor hospitality has come with an 8pm curfew.

Announcing the judicial review, the NTIA said: “The hospitality sector in general, and late-night sector in particular, has been driven to the edge of insolvency by the severe restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic.

On the otherhand, in England, breweries are struggling to fulfil orders ahead of the bank holiday as groups of up to six people are now allowed to meet in beer gardens, the Financial Times reported.

Owners of pub chains have said they are working hard to secure supplies, particularly of craft beers and premium lagers, to meet the demand.

Some are said to be redirecting beer kegs to their busiest sites.

Phil Urban, chief executive of the UK’s largest listed public group Mitchells and Butlers, said “suppliers aren’t able to move quickly enough to keep up”.

