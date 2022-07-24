Sea freight rates likely to decrease further, CMA CGM boss says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, (Reuters) – Sea freight rates, which over the last weeks started to decrease after reaching a high, are likely to fall further, the head of French shipping giant CMA CGM said in a newspaper interview published this week.

Asked by Le Figaro whether container rates will keep dipping, Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade replied, “This is very likely,” saying that reduced consumer demand for goods amid high inflation was leading to a downward trend in international trade.

