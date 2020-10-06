Senior Catholic Cardinal denies claims he sought to influence Pell trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A senior Catholic cardinal was forced to deny claims that he misused more than 700,000 euro in Vatican funds in an attempt to ‘buy’ hostile testimony against Australian cardinal George Pell.

The Holy See is reportedly investigating the alleged shortage of hundreds of millions of dollars from Vatican finances.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera claimed Vatican investigators discovered 700,000 euros of the missing cash had been sent to Australia “through fractional wire transfers”.

The transfers were allegedly arranged by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who is known in Church circles to be a rival of Cardinal Pell. The latter was charged with multiple sexual offences in June 2017.

Cardinal Becciu, who resigned last month amid the corruption claims, issued a strongly worded denial of the reports, stating: “I categorically deny interfering in any way in the trial of Cardinal Pell.”

