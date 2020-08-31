Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Israel, News

Senior Israeli Finance Ministry official resigns over Covid-19 management

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A senior Israeli Finance Ministry official resigned on Sunday and said the government was grossly mishandling the fallout from the coronavirus crisis by making “short-sighted” decisions and ignoring economic norms.

Shaul Meridor, who heads the state budget division, was the third top ministry official to decide to step down since the coronavirus outbreak, which has dragged Israel into a recession. The ministry’s director-general and the accountant general have also said they would be resigning.

“The decision making processes these days are influenced by narrow, non-essential interests along with silencing the professional ranks, blatant disregard for administrative work, shooting from the hip, (and) a trampling of budgetary tools and rules,” Meridor wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.

Finance Minister Israel Katz said Meridor had been opposing government decisions for “narrow, political” reasons and that his resigning was the right move.

The government has yet to pass a 2020 state budget and its feuding leaders last week avoided plunging the country into its fourth election in less than two years by voting to postpone a deadline for passage of a national budget.

Israel’s economy is forecast to shrink some 4.5% in 2020, while the jobless rate is at 12.3% due to a March-April lockdown. 

Reuters

By Corporate Dispatch

