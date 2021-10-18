South Korea’s Air Force (ROKAF) 53rd Air Demonstration Group, the ‘Black Eagles’ flight display team performs during a media day for the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 at the Seoul Military Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, 18 October 2021. The biennial defense exhibition will open in Seongnam from 19 to 23 October. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
