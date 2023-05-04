Serbia school shooting and other major killings of children

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Reuters) – A 14-year-old boy shot his teacher in a Belgrade classroom on Wednesday before opening fire on other students and security guards, killing eight pupils and a security guard.

Here are details of some previous school shootings and mass killings of children around the world:

– NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, March 27, 2023 – A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shoots three children and three adult staffers at a private Christian school, before police kill the assailant.

– NA KLANG, THAILAND, Oct. 6, 2022 – A former policeman kills 34 people, including 23 children, during a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in northeast Thailand, before shooting dead his wife and child at home and turning his weapon on himself.

– UVALDE, TEXAS, May 24, 2022 – A gunman burst into a classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and shot dead 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers.

– KABUL, AFGHANISTAN, May 8, 2021 – Three explosions by a school in Kabul killed at least 80 people, most of them schoolgirls.

– SANTA FE, TEXAS, May 18, 2018 – A 17-year-old student opened fire at his high school outside Houston, Texas, killing nine students and a teacher, before surrendering to officers.

– PARKLAND, FLORIDA, Feb. 14, 2018 – A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 14 students and three educators.

– PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN, Dec. 16, 2014 – Taliban gunmen massacred 134 students and 16 staff in a Peshawar school.

– NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, Dec. 14, 2012 – A heavily armed gunman killed 20 children from five- to 10-years old and six others, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

– UTOEYA ISLAND, NORWAY, July 22, 2011 – Far-right Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik gunned down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoeya island and killed another eight people with a car bomb in Oslo.

– BESLAN, RUSSIA, Sept. 1, 2004 – 186 children were among 333 hostages who died in a chaotic storming of School No.1 in Beslan, after it was seized by rebels demanding Chechen independence.

– LITTLETON, COLORADO, April 20, 1999 – Two student gunmen killed 12 other students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, before killing themselves.

– DUNBLANE, SCOTLAND, March 13, 1996 – A gunman killed 16 children, mostly five-year-olds, and their teacher in Dunblane, Scotland.

PHOTO: A girl leaves flowers for the victims in front of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia, 04 May 2023. A teenage student fatally shot seven girls and one boy using two handguns, which he had taken from his father. Six children and a teacher were also injured in the attack. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

