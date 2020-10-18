Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Series of earth tremors rock Enna in Sicily

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of earth tremors were recorded in Sicily, in the province of Enna according to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The epicentre was located between the municipalities of Cerami and Troina. The tremors began at 5:50 of Saturday and at least 20 were recorded with a magnitude equal to or greater than 2 which carried on into the early hours of Sunday.

The strongest was of magnitude 3.3, which occurred at 14:29 on Saturday.

There were no reports of damage or victims.

