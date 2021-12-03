Seven arrested on money-laundering charges, manhunt for drug-crime suspect / Malta News Briefing – Friday 3 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Seven arrested on money-laundering charges

A total of 7 suspects of Libyan and Maltese origin were arrested across the Maltese islands for involvement in a money-laundering scheme. Europol said that it has supported the Maltese Authorities in investigating an organised crime group suspected of having laundered over €20 million through Malta. Other foreign jurisdictions were partners in the investigation. The suspects are believed to have laundered millions in illicit funds through five Maltese companies which the criminal group controlled. The funds were for the most part sent to Turkey using both cash couriers and the informal hawala money transfer system. The investigation is ongoing to identify the origin of these ill-acquired funds, believed to be linked with tax evasion and other criminal offences.

On the occasion of the action day, some €70 000 in cash was seized, alongside a considerable amount of jewellery, branded clothing and watches, luxurious vehicles, foreign number plates and electronic equipment with an approximate value of €5 million.

Major manhunt for drug crime-suspect

A major manhunt was underway in the Northern side of the island after a man suspected with drug crimes fled the police during a care chase. The man has been named as Aiden Bartolo. In a statement, the police said that it was “constrained to fire shots in an attempt to stop the man, who managed to get out of his vehicle and flee the scene on foot.” Police said in a statement. Bartolo abandoned the car towards the Mizieb woodland, where it was abandoned. A large number of police officers were involved in the search, which was continuing well into the night. Some of the officers were armed and wearing bulletproof vests and were looking for the man in the Mellieha-Xemxija area. Police dogs, and an AFM helicopter equipped with a powerful searchlight were also involved.

Covid-19 Update: A total of 138 new daily cases were reported on Thursday while 61 people recovered. 11 people are being treated in hospital, 2 of whom are in the ITU.