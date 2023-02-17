Seven German airports at a standstill as workers strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – German trade union Verdi launched a 24-hour strike at seven airports late on Thursday, the latest travel chaos in Germany prompted by wage disputes.

The country’s airport association ADV said around 295,000 passengers would be affected by the cancellation of some 2,340 flights at Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart airports.

Verdi called on employees to strike at the same time to increase pressure, saying collective bargaining efforts had made little progress.

Earlier on Thursday, Lufthansa said it had cancelled more than 1,300 flights on Friday, including all flights at the Frankfurt and Munich hub airports, as a result of strike action.

A passenger looks on an electronic board showing cancelled flights at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

