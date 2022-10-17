UPDATED: Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) – The capital of Kyiv was hit on Monday by kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Russians think it will help them,” Yermak said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.

Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.

The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on Oct. 10.

In other Developments:

FIGHTING

* Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people and injured 15 at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday.

* The gunmen were from Tajikistan and had opened fire after an argument over religion, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on YouTube.

* No civilians died but many soldiers were killed or wounded in the attack, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said.

* Ukrainian troops are holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, Zelenskiy said.

* Shelling by Ukrainian forces damaged the administration building in Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk region, Russian-backed administration of the city said.

* Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

* The Belarusian defence ministry in Minsk said just under 9,000 Russian troops would be stationed in Belarus as part of a “regional grouping” of forces to protect its borders.

* Zelenskiy said almost 65,000 Russians had been killed since the Feb. 24 invasion, a figure far higher than Moscow’s official Sept. 21 estimate of 5,937 dead.

ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY

* White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it was incumbent upon NATO allies and other responsible countries, including China and India, to “send a very clear and decisive message to Russia that they should not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons in this conflict”.

* Elon Musk said his rocket company SpaceX would keep funding its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for “good deeds”, after earlier saying he could no longer afford to do so.

QUOTES

“This is not war, this is a war crime. War is when soldiers fight with each other, but when civilians are being fought, it’s a war crime,” said sales manager Vadym Antonyuk, 51, at a water distribution point in Mykolaiv.

