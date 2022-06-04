Shakira and Gerard Pique split after 12 years￼

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday (June 4).

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement said.

Colombian singer Shakira (R) poses for the media with her partner, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique (L), during the presentation of her new album ‘Shakira’ in Barcelona, Spain, 20 March 2014 (reissued 04 June 2022). Shakira confirmed that she is separating from the soccer player Pique in a statement released on 04 June 2022. The couple has two children together. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the tournament’s official song.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($15.54 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.Read full story

Her legal team said in statement they will keep defending her case with solid legal arguments.

“Shakira’s conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers,” the statement said.

