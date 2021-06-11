Shark Attack Thriller ‘The Wreck’ Sets Malta Shoot for September

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Variety reports that high concept survival thriller “The Wreck” will start shooting in Malta in September.

The entertainment website adds that Altitude Film Sales has boarded high concept survival thriller “The Wreck” and will introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Based on a screenplay by Nick Saltrese (“Jetski,” “A Prayer Before Dawn”), the film will follow a group of old college friends who reunite on a Caribbean scuba diving trip exploring the wreckage of a WWII battleship and find themselves trapped inside the underwater labyrinth of rusted metal surrounded by great white sharks.

The film will be directed by Liam O’Donnell, who began his career working with Hydraulx VFX on projects including Fox’s “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007), Marvel’s “Iron Man 2” (2009) and Relativity/Universal’s “Skyline” (2010), which he produced and co-wrote. In 2017, O’Donnell wrote his directorial debut, “Beyond Skyline.” O’Donnell wrote and directed the trilogy capper “Skylines.”

Principal photography will commence in Malta in September with shark attack film veteran Mark Silk (“47 Meters Down,” “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”) serving as DoP.

Andrew Prendergast and Chris Reed, whose latest project “Jetski” completed principal photography during lockdown and is now in post-production, are producing “The Wreck.” Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall will executive produce for Altitude.

