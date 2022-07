Reading Time: < 1 minute

OXFORD, Britain, (Reuters) – Europe faces a “really tough” winter in the face of soaring energy costs which might require fuel rationing, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said this week.

“It will be a really tough winter in Europe.. We will all face very significant escalation in energy prices,” van Beurden told the Aurora Spring Conference in Oxford.

In the worst case, Europe will need to ration its energy consumption, he added.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)