Shell emissions dip about 10% to 1.23 bln tonnes of CO2 equivalent

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) – Shell’s emissions dipped by about 10% in 2022 to a total of 1.232 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, from 1.367 billion tonnes the previous year, according to its annual report on Thursday and Reuters calculations.

The energy group reported Scope 1 emissions, which are from its own operations, of 51 million tonnes. Scope 2 emissions, from the electricity it uses, were 7 million tonnes while Scope 3 emissions from combustion of the fuel it sells were 1.174 billion tonnes.

