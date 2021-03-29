Suez Canal traffic resumes after stranded ship refloated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) – The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week was fully floated on Monday and traffic in the waterway would resume, the canal authority said in a statement.

A Reuters witness saw the ship moving and a shipping tracker and Egyptian TV showed it positioned in the centre of the canal.

Earlier – Ship swings back across Suez Canal before next tugging attempt, witness and source say

Earlier: The giant container ship that was jammed across the Suez Canal and has been partially refloated swung back across channel amid high wind on Monday ahead of the next attempt to fully dislodge it, a Reuters witness and a canal source said.

The source said the ship’s bow was afloat in the water despite its change of position, and that the vessel had not become regrounded.

