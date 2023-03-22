Ship topples in dry dock in Scotland injuring 25

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Twenty-five people were injured when a ship came off its holding and tipped on its side in a dry dock in Leith, Scotland on Wednesday, the Scottish Ambulance Service said, with 15 taken to hospital.

Ten people were treated and discharged at the scene, the emergency service added in a statement.Pictures posted on Twitter showed a large ship propped up against the wall of a dry dock. A local councillor posting on the social media site said strong winds had caused the incident.Scottish medical authorities at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, which received 11 patients, urged people not to attend its accident and emergency department as it would be busy dealing with the victims of the incident.Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other specialist responders had earlier attended the scene after the accident took place at about 0830 GMT.Edinburgh Police said a boat had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith, near Edinburgh.

via Reuters

Image via Matiere

