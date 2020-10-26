Shock in Germany after parliament leader dies during broadcast recording

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The sudden death of a leading German politician during a recording of a broadcast television programme has left the country’s political sphere in shock.
Bundestag Vice-president Thomas Oppermann died at 66 after he fell ill and collapsed while recording a segment with public broadcaster ZDF on Sunday evening.
After his collapse, the federal parliament’s vice-president was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, the broadcaster confirmed on Monday.
Politicians in Germany have reacted with sadness to the news of Oppermann’s passing, with Chancellor Angela Merkel lauding his “outstanding” record and saying she was “shocked and saddened by his untimely death.”