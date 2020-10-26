Shock in Germany after parliament leader dies during broadcast recording

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The sudden death of a leading German politician during a recording of a broadcast television programme has left the country’s political sphere in shock.

Bundestag Vice-president Thomas Oppermann died at 66 after he fell ill and collapsed while recording a segment with public broadcaster ZDF on Sunday evening.

After his collapse, the federal parliament’s vice-president was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, the broadcaster confirmed on Monday.

Politicians in Germany have reacted with sadness to the news of Oppermann’s passing, with Chancellor Angela Merkel lauding his “outstanding” record and saying she was “shocked and saddened by his untimely death.”

Read more via DW

Like this: Like Loading...