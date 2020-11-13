Shooting incident in Swiss town of Biel

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Police in the Swiss town of Biel deployed on Thursday evening after reports of shots being fired, the Blick newspaper reported, but the local Berner Zeitung newspaper quoted police as saying the situation was now calm.
The circumstances were not immediately clear. Police in the canton of Bern could not immediately confirm details of the incident.
Blick cited a witness as saying five shots had been fired and two men were lying on the ground.
The 20 Minuten paper cited a witness as saying a fight preceded the shooting. “Suddenly one of the men pulled a pistol and shot three times,” it quoted the unidentified witness as saying.