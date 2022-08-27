Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital overnight and lasted into Saturday morning, with rival factions exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts ricocheting around the city.

The clashes took place in Tripoli’s city centre after one of the capital’s strongest groups assaulted the base of a rival force, witnesses said, leading to hours of shooting that terrified locals and raised fears of a wider escalation.

It was not clear whether the fighting was directly linked to Libya’s wider political standoff over control of the government, but any clashes between powerful Tripoli groups could risk drawing in other factions.

“This is horrible. My family and I could not sleep because of the clashes. The sound was too loud and too frightening,” said Abdulmenam Salem, a central Tripoli resident. “We stayed awake in case we had to leave quickly. It’s a terrible feeling.”

Major armed forces backing each side in Libya’s political dispute have repeatedly mobilised around Tripoli in recent weeks, with large convoys of military vehicles moving around the city and threatening force to obtain their goals.

One man was killed in the shooting, two medical sources and a friend of his told Reuters.

via Reuters