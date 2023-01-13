Shopee to close its Polish operations on Friday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce firm Shopee will close its Polish operations from the end of Friday, Shopee Polska announced on its website.

“The fact itself is perhaps not a big surprise, since Shopee has already withdrawn from some of its markets, and a few months ago it cut some of its jobs in Poland, so the expectations were rather that they will leave the Polish market as well”, said Wood&Co analyst Lukasz Wachelko.

Shopee has been operating in Poland since the autumn of 2021.

