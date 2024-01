Reading Time: < 1 minute

The civil protection authority has put eight regions on yellow alert for potentially dangerous weather events on Monday as a wave of violent winds and snow that arrived at the weekend continues.

The regions are Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Molise, Sardinia and Sicily.

Yellow is two notches down from the maximum alert level – red.

On Sunday a 30-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were killed by an avalanche in the Val Formazza area of Piedmont.

Via ANSA

