Sicily reports spike in Covid-19 admissions

Sicily has passed the critical COVID threshold for both ICU occupancy and general ward admissions, the AGENAS health agency said Wednesday.



The ICU occupancy by COVID patients has risen 1% to the 10% threshold, it said.



Non-critical ward occupancy by COVID patients in the southern island region has risen by 2% to 17%, above the 15% threshold set by new parameters that guide changes in COVID risk status.



Sardinia is faring better with ICU occupancy rates down 2% to 9%, AGENAS said.

But ward admissions have risen 1% to 10% in Sardinia, the group said.



ICU rates have risen in another eight regions with Calabria going up 3% to 7% – and ward admissions in the southern regions rising to 14%.



The Tuscan ICU rate has risen 1% to 7%.



Sicily is now thus the only Italian region that risks moving from a white low-risk zone to a yellow moderate risk one.

Photo: Italian security forces patrol the waterfront in the Mondello beach, Palermo, Sicily. EPA-EFE/IGOR PETYX

Via ANSA