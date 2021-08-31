Sicily, Sardinia register spike of Covid-19 patients in intensive care

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The two Italian islands of Sicily and Sardegna have registered an increase of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive therapy, hitting 13% on Tuesday. The Italian Government considers 10% as the level of maximum alert.

A total of 129,146 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 4,264 on Monday, up from 4,133 a day earlier.

There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 44 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 548 from a previous 525.

Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Friuli have also experienced similar increases, but the two islands remain of utmost concern.

via TGCOM, Reuters