Simon Spiteri, Rachel Lee Borg claim top honours at Eurosport Safi 5k

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Simon Spiteri (St. Patrick’s AC) and Rachel Lee Borg (Pembroke Athleta) claimed top prize in the fifth edition of the increasingly popular Eurosport Safi 5k.

Over 350 athletes of different ages and sporting ability gathered on the starting line for another successful race which took the runners through some amazing scenery on a bright and warm Autumn morning.

It was an exciting finish in the men’s race with three athletes challenging each other for the top three positions. Simon Spiteri came home first in a strong time of 15:53, pipping Mellieha AC’s Aaron Mifsud by a mere two seconds, while Evolve’s Aidan Tanti finished third place, also with a sub-16’ finish.

Among the women, Rachel Lee Borg dominated the field with an 18:52 victory, well-clear of veteran athlete Carmen Hili and Gabriella Debono who claimed second and third place respectively.

Isaac Luca Scicluna claimed top place among the 11-13 age category on the 1km distance, while Sara Giordano-Imbroll was the fastest girl. Noah Haber was the first boy to cross the line in the 8-10 years group while Leah Frendo was the fastest girl. A number of younger kids also joined the sporting fun with a non-competitive run to close off a truly enjoyable morning.

The event was supported by Eurosport, Go and Fun and Protein Malta.

