Singapore to ease COVID-19 curbs from next week

Singapore’s health ministry said on Friday it will start easing COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing fully vaccinated people to dine in at restaurants in groups of five, from next Tuesday.

The easing comes as the government expects more than 70% of the population to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 9.

The government will also resume entry approvals for vaccinated work pass holders and their dependants with travel history to higher risk countries from Aug. 10.

Photo: A boy wearing a protective face mask cycles past Merlion statue at Merlion Park in Singapore. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG