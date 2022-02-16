Singapore to expand quarantine-free travel programme after Omicron freeze

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Singapore will expand its quarantine-free travel programme to Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, its health ministry said on Wednesday, and will progressively add more destinations under the scheme.

It will also restore and increase quotas under its vaccinated travel programme, which had been reduced in December to deal with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Singapore will also streamline border measures for travellers from most countries and remove an entry approval requirement for eligible long-term pass holders, making it easier for expatriates to travel, the ministry said.

The country reported a record 19,179 local coronavirus infections the previous day, but a majority of the cases had mild or no symptoms. The government said the case load was within expectations and that the overall situation in the healthcare system remained stable.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SingaporeEditing by Ed Davies)

Photo – A couple walks past the Rain Vortex waterfall at the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON