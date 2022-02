Reading Time: < 1 minute

MEDYKA, Poland, Feb 24 (Reuters) – A siren went off on Thursday in the Polish town of Medyka, a border crossing with Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

After weeks of denying plans to attack neighbouring Ukraine, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams