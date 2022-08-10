Six Tunisians die after a boat carrying illegal migrants capsized

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Six illegal migrants died off the coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying 30 Tunisian nationals capsized, news agency TAP reported.

The drowned included three women and three children and the boat capsized as it attempted to sail from Tunisia towards Italy, TAP added.

Coastguard, navy and civil protection units were able to rescue 20 people, while the search continues for others, the report said.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Image by Gerhard Lipold from Pixabay