Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen AG and the country’s main exporter, said on Friday its output at domestic plants dropped to 753,013 in 2020, from 910,000 in 2019.

It said its Czech factories were shut for 39 days last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Main Photo: EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

