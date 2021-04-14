Slavia Prague’s Kudela banned for 10 games for ‘racist behaviour’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for “racist behaviour” in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela during the second-leg game, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.

Kudela’s ban also rules him out of representative matches, meaning he will miss games for the Czech Republic in this year’s European Championship.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games for assaulting another player.

Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the fracas late in the match in Europe’s second-tier club competition which Slavia won 2-0 to knock out the Scottish champions 3-1 on aggregate.

Kudela had said in a Slavia statement he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. His club also alleged that Kudela was assaulted by Kamara after the game and they officially complained to Scottish police.

UEFA said in a statement that Kudela’s ban includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during Slavia’s Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal this month.

Rangers’ Kemar Roofe, who was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games.

Rangers, who were knocked out of the Europa League following a 3-1 aggregate loss after having two players sent off, were fined 9,000 euros ($10,763) for improper conduct.

