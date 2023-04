Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 17 (Reuters) – Slovakia has handed over all 13 MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Slovakia joined Poland in promising the planes in March to aid Ukraine as it battles Russia’s invasion, and had delivered the first four planes last month.

Photo: Slovakia MOD

