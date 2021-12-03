Slovakia reports record 15,278 new daily COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PRAGUE, Dec 3 (Reuters) – Slovakia reported 15,278 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic broke out, health ministry data showed on Friday.

The country of 5.5 million has 3,404 people hospitalised with the illness, including 630 in intensive care.

Slovakia has one of European Union’s lowest rates of vaccination uptake.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by John Stonestreet)

Photo – People wearing protective face masks walk during a nationwide lockdown in Bratislava, Slovakia. The lockdown and the national emergency will last until at least 09 December. All restaurants and shops will be closed for 14 days, except for essential stores such as groceries and pharmacies. Schools should remain open but schoolchildren will have to be regularly tested in addition to being required to resume wearing masks during classes. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK