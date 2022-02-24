Slovakia to lift almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government of Slovakia has decided on the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, meaning that almost all measures will be lifted in the country from Saturday.

From that day, sporting and cultural events will once again be accessible without proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. Such entry requirements will also be dropped for restaurants.

Restrictions on group sizes will remain in some areas and people must continue to wear masks in indoor spaces and on public transport. An FFP2 mask must also be worn at major events outdoors if social-distancing of at least two metres is not possible.

Slovakia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union, at 49.8% as of Wednesday.

The government has blamed this on “disinformation campaigns,” allegedly driven by right-wing extremists as well as the country’s two social democratic opposition parties.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger told dpa, “The former political leaders who ruled this country for years are at the forefront of this propaganda. They didn’t get vaccinated themselves and contribute significantly to the uncertainty of the population.”

dpa / anews