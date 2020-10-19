Slovenia declares 30-day state of emergency over rise in coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Slovenia’s government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of COVID-19 more than doubled in the past week from the previous week.
The government banned the movement between regions that have been most affected by the pandemic and introduced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m starting Monday, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told a news conference.
Hojs said that all public and religious events would be banned and the number of people allowed to gather reduced to six from 10.
Slovenia, which has not been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic so far, reported 4,845 coronavirus cases in the past week, a spike from 2,255 cases reported in the week before.
19th October 2020
Danone said on Monday it was launching a review of its assets and reshaping its management to better cope with challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, which is already looking at strategic options for 500 million euros ($585.40 million)worth of assets in Argentina and for North American plant-based brand Vega, said it aimed to "rapidly reconnect" ...
19th October 2020
New Zealand’s next parliament is set to be the most inclusive ever, with several people of colour, members from the rainbow communities and a high number of women.
The ruling Labour Party was handed a resounding mandate in the election over the weekend, as voters rewarded Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her decisive response to COVID-19.
Although Ardern has the numbers to govern alone, sh...
19th October 2020
Photos of the keel sections of the wrecked 145-year-old Grand Banks Schooner, Ada K. Damon, are seen in the sands of Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA.
The fishing schooner broke from her anchor in a snowstorm on 26 December 1909, running aground at Crane Beach and was buried in the shifting sands a few years later. Over the past 15 years portions of the ship have been revealed ...
19th October 2020
Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 outside, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, to battle a steady rise in coronavirus infections.
Daily cases now regularly surpass the height of the first wave in March, but Austria's response this time is different.
While the conservative-led government quickly introduced a national lockdown in March, it now want...
19th October 2020
Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power.
The quick-count from pollster Ciesmori, released by Bolivian TV channel Unitel around midnight on Sunday, showed Arce had 52.4% of valid votes, more...
19th October 2020
About six million people in the United Kingdom face tougher COVID-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the country's third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.
In the case of Wales, a temporary national lockdown will be put into place in Wales, the Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, has announced on Monday.
The Welsh go...
19th October 2020
View of the training ship of the Spanish Navy 'Juan Sebastian de Elcano', in the bay of the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas, in the Strait of Magellan, Chile.
The Spanish Navy training ship 'Juan Sebastian de Elcano' entered through the Strait of Magellan to the bay of the Chilean city of Punta Arenas, where on 21 October the fifth centenary of the European discovery of that interoceanic...
19th October 2020
Slovenia's government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of COVID-19 more than doubled in the past week from the previous week.
The government banned the movement between regions that have been most affected by the pandemic and introduced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m starting Monday, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told a news conference.
Hojs said that all public and r...
19th October 2020
The Chinese economy grew 4.9% between July and September, according to government data, as China becomes the first major economy to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The year-on-year expansion, while slightly lower than analyst expectations, represents a dramatic reversal from the first quarter of this year when the economy shrunk by 6.8%, China’s first contraction since 1992 when officials ...
19th October 2020
Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at Warsaw’s landmark national stadium to ease the strain on the healthcare system from spiking coronavirus cases, the government said on Monday.
Poland has recorded multiple new records in daily cases and deaths in the past weeks, with doctors reporting shortages of personnel, hospital beds and equipment.
“I fear that looking at the development of t...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related