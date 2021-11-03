Slovenia records highest daily number of COVID cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slovenia registered a record high 3,456 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, or 44.7% of the number of people tested, the state health institute said, as medical experts suggest tighter restrictions to rein in the pandemic.

Currently there are 29,354 active COVID-19 cases in the small Alpine state of some two million people. There are 1.12 million fully vaccinated people, or 53% of the overall population.

Medical experts this week proposed tightening curbs on gatherings, including shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants and work from home for public sector employees, national television reported.

The government is expected to discuss the pandemic on Thursday.

Photo – Empty streets in downtown Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK