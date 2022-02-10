Slovenia to hold April 24 parliamentary vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slovenia’s president formally scheduled a parliamentary election for April 24.

The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political divisions in the small European Union nation.

President Borut Pahor said he has chosen earliest possible date envisaged by electoral law. He urged a non-divisive tone in the campaign and debates ahead of the vote.

The election will pit Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party and its allies against a coalition of left-leaning groups that have promised to join forces against the populist leader who has close ties to Hungary’s hard-line Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

A new player, businessman Robert Golob, has emerged as a serious opponent to Jansa after he took over leadership of a green party.

Photo – Detailed view of the main entrance of the Slovenian Parliament Building – EC – Audiovisual Service

Read more via AP