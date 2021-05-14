Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Malta Chamber of SMEs has highlighted the recent increases in the cost of importation, particularly on products originating from the Far East and Turkey.

In a statement, the SME Chamber said that business operations have suffered a big shock because of changes that occurred in the shipping industry, within these countries. A number of factors have contributed to great shortages in the availability of containers and coupled with this, substantial increases in their cost.

“This problem has not only impacted Malta, however the final resulting effect on Malta is bigger due to our dependency on importation and reliance on the maritime industry. Malta is in fact much more sensitive when compared to other states where importers have more options to rely on.”

The SME body explained that finding available containers is a big struggle and when, after some time, this is successful, importers end up paying at a premium for the empty container. A number of new requirements further exasperate the situation. This includes being asked for a substantial sum upfront as a deposit to secure the space. It has unfortunately also become common practice that importers are asked to pay a top-up even when a commitment has been taken and given a choice to take it or leave it.

Apart from the cost aspect businesses are having to operate within abnormal settings, being charged much more for work they already had committed to and not being able to satisfy delivery timeframes.

The ultimate impact will be on how competitive our businesses can be in their offering. The SME Chamber foresees that, apart from the already present disruptions, Malta will be visibly experiencing price inflation on a multitude of goods across many sectors. This includes furniture, DIY and home improvement products, healthcare items, cosmetics and medicine, food products, power tools and equipment, tech products, household goods and appliances, clothing and jewellery, amongst others.

The matter has been raised with the Ministry for Enterprise and possible solutions are currently being explored. Businesses experiencing such a problem are asked to get in touch with the Malta Chamber of SMEs.