Snow and winter storms cut power, disrupt traffic across the Balkans

SARAJEVO, Feb 5 (Reuters) – Gale-force winds and snow storms closed roads and left more than 25,000 households in Serbia without power on Sunday, while fallen trees disrupted traffic in neighbouring Croatia and Montenegro.

In Croatia, a red alert was issued for the regions along the Adriatic coast due to north winds estimated to reach 130 km per hour.

Authorities in Montenegro’s coastal town of Budva warned citizens to stay indoor after strong wind on Saturday destroyed a school roof, brought down trees and lamp posts, sank a tourist boat and disrupted traffic along the coast.

More than 250 km of local roads in mountainous southeastern Serbia were closed due to snowdrifts reaching two metres, local media reported.

Bosnian authorities banned the use of heavy lorries in mountainous regions due to snowdrifts and icy roads.

Meteorologists have announced freezing temperatures and snow storms across the Balkans will continue in the days to come.

