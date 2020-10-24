Sofia to shut down nighclubs in bid to control infections’ surge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bulgaria capital Sofia has announced the closure of discos and nightclubs as from tomorrow, in an effort to contain a surge in coronavirus infections straining its health system. The city’s hospital, which has a population of 2 million, has been struggling to cope with the increase in patients requiring admission and intensive therapy.

Initially, the decision will apply for two weeks.

Speaking on national BTV television on Saturday, the city’s mayor, Yordanka Fankakova, also urged Sofia universities to switch to online education and appealed to businesses to let as many employees as possible work from home.

“The situation is Sofia is becoming increasingly alarming. We have a new increase in infections and of people who need hospital treatment. This is straining the hospitals,” she said.

via The Guardian

