Solutions for migration arrivals needed before EU elections -Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Monday that the EU needs to find solutions to the problem of large numbers of migrants arriving from Africa before next year’s European elections.

“We have bills on the table and we are working every day in the hope that we’ll have a package of laws to finally address the problems, the challenges, with solutions by the European elections,” Metsola said after being welcomed to the Italian consulate in New York by Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“Otherwise, the citizens will not understand us any more.

“Now we must move from words to deeds.

“We need actions when we talk about the policy of repatriation, asylum and solidarity”.

Photo: Roberta Metsola, EP President, discusses with Antonio Tajani, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a visit to the Italian Consulate in New York. (EP)

Via ANSA

