Some of a group of 58 migrants arrive to the port of Arrecife, Lanzarote island, Canary Islands, Spain, after they were rescued at sea as they were trying to reach the Spanish coast, 05 June 2023.

A total of 220 migrants have arrived to Lanzarote in less than 24 hours.

Via EPA-EFE/Adriel Perdomo

