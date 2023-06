UPDATED: Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) – A Syrian national wounded four children and an adult in a knife attack in a French park on Thursday, police said, leaving some of the victims critically ill in hospital.

The attack, which happened in the French alpine town of Annecy, was carried out by a Syrian national with legal refugee status in France, a police official told Reuters.

đź”´ VidĂ©o du demandeur d’asile syrien a qui poignardĂ© des enfants Ă #Annecy. pic.twitter.com/RlmTfFDyah — Damien Rieu (@DamienRieu) June 8, 2023

“Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter, calling the attack “an act of absolute cowardice”.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that attacker had been arrested.

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont Ă©tĂ© blessĂ©s par un individu armĂ© d’un couteau dans un square Ă Annecy. L’individu a Ă©tĂ© interpellĂ© grâce Ă l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre. — GĂ©rald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023

Two children and one adult are in life-threatening condition, while two children were slightly hurt, police said.

Attaque d’une lâchetĂ© absolue ce matin dans un parc Ă Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensĂ©es les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisĂ©s. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 8, 2023

Witnesses said at least one child involved was in a stroller.

BFM TV showed footage of several policemen overpowering an individual in a park.

“Nothing more abominable than to attack children,” French national assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said on Twitter. The French parliament observed a minute of silence to mark the incident.

