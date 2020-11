Reading Time: < 1 minute

France may ease its lockdown rules and allow some shops to open if circulation of the coronavirus slows, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on RTL radio on Monday.

He also said that supermarkets will face the same bans on selling non-essential products as small shops and will not be allowed to sell products such as shoes, clothing and flowers. He added that local mayors should not support shopowners who challenge the government’s lockdown rules.

