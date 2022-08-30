Sony to buy mobile game developer in push beyond consoles

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sony Group Corp on Monday said it will acquire Helsinki and Berlin-based mobile games business Savage Game Studios for an undisclosed amount as part of a major push by the Japanese conglomerate beyond console gaming.

Sony’s gaming chief Jim Ryan in May outlined plans to radically broaden the games portfolio beyond the PlayStation 5 console and the group’s focus on single player games with more releases on PC and mobile.

Savage Game Studios, which was established two years ago and is working on a live service action title for mobile, will become part of a new mobile division of PlayStation Studios, Sony said in a statement.

The entertainment conglomerate hopes to tap into more consumer spending on gaming by expanding on other platforms while also defending against technological shifts that are loosening ties to bulky hardware.

Via Reuters